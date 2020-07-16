CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust has temporarily closed its Potters Beach Preserve on Grindstone Island due to recent concerns about COVID-19 cases in Clayton and surrounding communities.
The preserve, which includes trails and a sand beach, is also a popular spot for boaters to moor and swim. Earlier this week, Jefferson County officials said multiple people were potentially exposed to coronavirus during a gathering of boats off nearby Picton Island.
In a prepared statement Thursday, TILT said its was closing the Grindstone Island preserve to the public until further notice “out of an abundance of caution.”
The land preservation group said it will be communicating directly with Jefferson County Public Health, along with state and local officials and authorities, and continue to monitor the situation. TILT will provide the general public with a closure update Monday.
TILT expressed its appreciation in advance for the public’s cooperation. It invites the public to continue to visit TILT’s social media pages and website at www.tilandtrust.org for updates. TILT can also be contacted by emailing info@tilandtrust.org or calling the TILT office at (315) 686-5345.
