WATERTOWN — Michael P. Briggs, executive director of Priority Wellness Campaign, was one of four people who founded PWC in October after noticing there was a lack of mental health services for everyone in the north country, but specifically first responders.
He said that the pandemic took a toll on first responders because of a change in protocols, and fears of spreading the virus to loved ones.
Mr. Briggs didn’t see his mother or grandmother for close to a year because of the fear of spreading the virus to them.
“Before the pandemic, EMS in particular wasn’t really recognized because we don’t talk about what we do because we can’t; it’s the nature of the job,” he said.
But COVID-19 shined a light on what emergency medical responders do every day — and what they need.
PWC offers services free of charge to first responders seeking assistance.
“The short and skinny of our mission is to provide peer support services for first responders and mental health education,” Mr. Briggs said.
PWC has a group of people who have been trained to listen to first responders who need someone to talk with about their problems or about a bad call.
Mr. Briggs works part-time as an EMT with Guilfoyle Ambulance, and full-time as a 911 dispatcher on Fort Drum.
He said the program has been used a couple of times since May, and people think the program is necessary and “long overdue.”
“There is a lot of stigma, even just within our own cohort, that we’re trying to break, too,” he said.
Mr. Briggs said that there are people who say that this service isn’t needed, but added that they are the people who would probably need this service the most.
A study published last July in the National Library of Medicine pooled almost 8,100 first responders and found that the pooled prevalence was 31% for depression; 67% for mild depression, 24% for moderate depression, and 16% for severe depression.
For anxiety, the pooled prevalence was 32%, 60% for mild anxiety, 27% for moderate anxiety, and 14% for severe anxiety.
“High prevalence of depression, anxiety, and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic among first responders for medical emergencies emphasizes the need for monitoring their psychological well-being,” the conclusion reads.
EMS providers are 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than the general public, according to studies reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Studies have also found that between 17% and 24% of public safety dispatchers have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and 24% have symptoms of depression, the CDC reports.
“Even given the high number of suicides, these deaths among first responders are likely underreported,” the CDC writes. “Many first responders may consider stress to be ‘part of the job’ and feel that they cannot or should not talk about traumatic events and other occupational stressors. Perceived stigma around mental health problems or concerns over impact on employment (i.e. being labeled ‘unfit’ for duty) may lead first responders to not report suicidal thoughts.”
“Additionally, occupational data may be incomplete or difficult to capture for first responders, who often have multiple jobs and/or work in a volunteer capacity.”
Mr. Briggs said PWC is working to “hashtag -EndTheStigma” through local classes.
As recently as Monday, PWC taught a junior mental well-being course in Star Lake.
“Getting in there while they’re young, and then continuing that education throughout adulthood, and just making mental health a normal thing (is important),” he said.
Mr. Briggs said the instructor on Monday used the example of a broken leg. If someone has a broken leg, they go to the hospital to get it fixed. He said the same thing applies to mental health.
“If you have a problem in your head … you get that stuff fixed,” he said.
About a week ago, PWC held a bike ride that brought between 100 to 150 people to the event. Included in the event was a motorcycle ride, chicken barbecue and two concerts, raising $5,700 for the organization.
The money the organization receives goes toward its office inside Watertown’s Masonic Hall, administrative costs, peer sessions and training/education.
The 28 people at PWC are all volunteers.
Due to costs, they had to cap their summer cohort session to five people. It costs about $100 to train a person.
“We’ve brought on five people to go through that orientation process and that training process, and we’d love to bring on more, but it costs money to train people,” he said.
To get the word out about the organization, PWC has been utilizing social media, word of mouth, apparel and flyers.
Mr. Briggs said the community support is “big.”
“It definitely touches my heart a lot that people believe in the mission and are willing to give their hard-earned money and their business’s hard-earned money to support our organization,” he said. “It means to us that we get to train more people to be there for first responders and, ultimately, means that it’s one less first responder suicide in the end.”
He said that they are also working toward informing the public on what EMS providers do for the community and what they go through.
PWC has started a critical response team that will be sent out if an agency has a bad call to give them resource cards.
“We inherently as fire, police, EMS, 911 dispatchers, we are the helpers, so it’s inherently not normal for us to get help ourselves, and we need to realize that we do need to help ourselves,” he said.
People interested in reaching out to PWC can do so online at pwcnny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.