Program offers vital support for first responders

Michael P. Briggs, the creator of a support group for north country first responders, called Priority Wellness Campaign. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Michael P. Briggs, executive director of Priority Wellness Campaign, was one of four people who founded PWC in October after noticing there was a lack of mental health services for everyone in the north country, but specifically first responders.

He said that the pandemic took a toll on first responders because of a change in protocols, and fears of spreading the virus to loved ones.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.