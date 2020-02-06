CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has released its Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan for 2019-2021, prioritizing chronic disease prevention and substance use prevention.
An 88-page document, the Assessment and Improvement Plan was developed by the Public Health Department, the St, Lawrence County Health Initiative, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Clifton-Fine Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Memorial Hospital.
Facilitated by the Bridge to Wellness Coalition — a group of 54 area organizations, including higher education institutions, health centers and hospitals — the Assessment and Improvement Plan was driven by Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization research, local surveys and state and national data.
“The Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan helps us understand how social determinants of health, like poverty, transportation, education, and housing can impact health, and provides an important framework for our community partners to collectively engage and implement strategies focused on improved outcomes” County Public Health Director Dana McGuire said in a press release.
Similar to priorities identified in 2016 for the 2016-2018 plan cycle, the Bridge to Wellness Coalition’s two priorities for the next two years address chronic disease prevention and promoting well-being through mental substance use disorder prevention.
The priorities originate from the 2019-2024 New York State Prevention Agenda, which serves as a guiding resource for municipalities to address and improve local health issues. Counties are asked to select two priorities from the state’s Prevention Agenda to implement in county health assessments and plans.
Along with the two priorities selected by St. Lawrence County, the state Prevention Agenda lists three additional priorities that can be selected: promoting a healthy and safe environment, promoting healthy women, infants and children and preventing communicable diseases.
The Bridge to Wellness Coalition reports that leaders from the county’s hospitals, the Health Department and Health Initiative decided on the priorities and their related interventions based on initiatives already taking place among the partner organizations, “recognizing that it is not feasible to include all proposed activities in the new work plan.”
Within the chronic disease prevention priority, three focus areas were identified: healthy eating and food security, physical activity and preventative care and management. Planned interventions for those focus areas include expanding access to the National Diabetes Prevention Program for residents and implementing improved pedestrian, bicycle or other transit system elements through Complete Streets resolutions or ordinances.
For substance use disorder prevention, the primary interventions are increasing availability of medication-assisted treatment and promoting prescriber education, especially regarding opioid prescribing guidelines and state prescription limits.
The Assessment and Improvement plan has set goals for each intervention, with December 2020 as the earliest implementation deadline, for the healthy eating and food security and physical activity interventions.
Those implementation goals involve increasing “skills and knowledge to support healthy food and beverage choices,” as well as promoting “school, childcare and worksite environments that increase physical activity.”
The full Assessment and Improvement plan is now available on the county Health Department’s website.
