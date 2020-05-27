Pulaski Medical Urgent Care revised hours

PULASKI — Due to COVID-19, Pulaski Urgent Care had to shorten its hours of operation from 12-hour to 8-hour days. Due to the increased demand within the community they are going back to regular business hours as of May 26, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
They are taking precautions to see to the safety of patients and staff so if people need to be seen call ahead or ring the front doorbell.
The center has capacity to perform acute COVID testing if indicated and antibody testing for past symptoms. If people have any symptoms call the office at (315) 298-2273.
Regular services are still available; onsite x-ray, allergy injections, flu/ strep tests, laceration repair and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.