ALBANY — About 4,000 people are quarantined in the state to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which 11 more New Yorkers tested positive for overnight for the second day in a row, officials said Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed a total of 44 people in the state have tested positive for the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Symptoms of the illness, which was first detected in China on Dec. 31, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“This is like a flu on steroids,” Cuomo said. “I’m not urging calm — I’m urging reality. I’m urging a factual response as opposed to an emotional response. I’m urging people to understand the facts, and the fact is, we have more people in this country dying from the flu instead of the coronavirus. The reality is not frightening here.”
Over the last 10 weeks, the virus has spread to 35 other countries, including outbreaks in the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan. The World Health Organization reported 95,265 global cases of COVID-19 and 3,281 deaths Thursday.
The state has about 4,000 people in precautionary quarantine across 24 counties and New York City, or are isolated because they traveled to countries with level 2 or 3 Travel Health Notices put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had indirect exposure to a person who tested positive for the virus and experiences no symptoms or any person local or state health officials believe should be quarantined.
“It’s basically all across the state — obviously heavier in New York City and in Westchester,” Cuomo said over a PowerPoint presentation with statewide COVID-19 statistics.
Several dozen Capital Region residents are in precautionary quarantine, the governor said, with 11 in Albany County, 12 in Schenectady County, four in Saratoga County and two in Schoharie County.
None are quarantined in Columbia or Greene counties.
The quarantine also includes 2,700 residents in New York City, 1,000 in Westchester County, 115 in Erie County, 70 in Nassau County, 15 in Tompkins and Suffolk counties, six in Warren County, four in Broome County, three in Dutchess County, two in Cayuga and Fulton counties, among several others.
“We keep going back and forth between the words ‘quarantine’ and ‘isolation,’” Cuomo said. “Let’s say they’re basically synonyms, but isolation is the technical word. It’s really mandatory or directed versus what we call precautionary.”
Forty-four people are in mandatory quarantine, which means they have tested positive for the virus or had direct contact — within 6 feet — of a person who tested positive. Four are in New York City, 34 in Westchester County, two in Rockland County and four in Nassau County.
It is believed that the majority of the cases are connected to the infected Westchester County attorney, Cuomo said.
The CDC reported 164 cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Friday afternoon and 11 deaths across 19 states, which do not include an additional 11 cases announced by Cuomo late Friday afternoon. Of the U.S. cases, 36 were travel-related, 18 were spread from person-to-person and 110 remain under investigation, according to cdc.gov.
No Columbia Memorial Health patients or staff have been tested for the novel coronavirus and none were quarantined as of Friday afternoon, CMH spokesman William Van Slyke said.
A Westchester man, an attorney in his 50s who works in Manhattan, was hospitalized with the virus Tuesday. All but one of the 11 new cases announced Friday are connected to the infected Westchester man, Cuomo said.
He remains hospitalized, state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Friday, but his condition is improving. He was in critical but stable condition for several days this week in the Intensive Care Unit.
Five New Yorkers who tested positive for the illness are hospitalized, including an 80-year-old woman in New York City. Zucker declined to comment on the patients’ conditions or where they are receiving care.
“I don’t want to give out specifics,” Zucker said, adding the information will not be released to protect patient privacy.
The 33 individuals who tested positive for the virus remain downstate with one who lives in Nassau County, two in Rockland County, four in New York City and 26 in Westchester County, according to the governor’s office.
State officials are focusing on three areas when addressing the virus: Testing priorities, quarantine and containment tracking.
“That’s our emergency management system protocol,” Cuomo said. “We’re mapping all these cases that come back when you get a positive to see who else could have a positive.”
The governor activated the statewide Emergency Operation Center, or EOC, in Albany and two additional centers in Westchester County: One in Hawthorne and another in New Rochelle. The EOC and its outposts serve as a central command post where Office of Emergency Management and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services personnel can coordinate with state Department of Health experts to monitor and respond to the outbreak, provide real-time communications updates and coordinate response efforts with other agencies, according to the governor’s office.
The EOC and EOC outposts will remain operational until the outbreak subsides.
The CDC approved several testing facilities across the state — the first Albany’s Wadsworth Center in the state Health Department. Other facilities were approved this week, including in New York and Stony Brook. The state could conduct up to 500 tests per day as of Friday afternoon, with the goal to increase the daily testing capacity to 1,000, Cuomo said.
The governor continued his criticism Friday afternoon of the federal government’s financial commitment to New York to combat the virus. The state expects to receive an estimated $35 million from the $8.3 billion federal anti-coronavirus spending package the U.S. House of Representatives passed late Wednesday night. The $8.3 billion includes $3 billion to research and develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, $2.2 billion for public health officers and nearly $1 billion for medical supplies, health care preparedness and community health centers.
“The fact that New York state would only get $35 million is just shocking to me,” Cuomo said. “We are managing our state and our situation. The federal government, by and large, is not on the ground in this situation. It’s disconnected from reality and is just another slight of the people of this state, period.”
The federal money is in addition to a $40 million state emergency appropriation Cuomo signed into law Tuesday to hire additional staff, procure equipment and other necessary resources.
“The $35 million [federal] estimate, which is based on the funding formula provided in the legislation that Congress has now passed, is divided into two parts with about half designated for the state and the other half designated for New York City,” Deputy Communications Director Jason Conwall said Friday.
The formula in the legislation says states or municipalities that received a Public Health Emergency Preparedness grant in 2019 would receive at least 90% of that grant level. In 2019, the state and New York City received $37.3 million combined, which would mean a minimum of $33.6 million in federal funding for both, or $16.7 million directed to the state and $16.9 million directed to the city, according to Conwall.
“We are in the early stages of this situation, but as the governor has said, the number of cases will go up,” Conwall said. “As they do, the state’s costs will grow to meet the need and there’s no question it’ll be more than what the federal appropriation is currently providing. Right now, our focus is on delivering the necessary resources across the state, and agencies are tracking their associated costs, which will later be reconciled.”
