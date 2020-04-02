WATERTOWN — A raccoon found in the 600 block of Gotham Street has tested positive for rabies.
Jefferson County Public Health Service said the animal, which was tested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was located on Gotham Street between Winslow Street and Flower Avenue East, although raccoons are known to travel in radiuses of up to a mile.
No humans or domestic animals were exposed to the rabid raccoon, the health service said.
Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear, according to the health service.
Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.
Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Animals with rabies
may be aggressive, sick or unusually friendly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.