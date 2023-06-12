Rabid raccoon found in town of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT — A raccoon found in the town of Cape Vincent tested positive for rabies, the state Department of Health laboratory reported to the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
Public Health said in a statement that the raccoon was submitted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for testing.
There were no known human or pet exposures, Public Health said.
Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.
Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Animals do not have to be aggressive or behave erratically to have rabies. Changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of rabies.
Last week, Public Health reported that a rabid bat had been found in a Watertown residence. An unvaccinated cat in the home had to be euthanized.
