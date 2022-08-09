Low-flying planes will drop ketchup packet-sized bait packets infused with rabies vaccination down the center region of Lewis County from Thursday until Sunday through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual wildlife rabies vaccination campaign. Provided image

LOWVILLE — Wildlife in Lewis County will be getting their annual anti-rabies treatments beginning Thursday.

According to information provided by the Lewis County Public Health Department, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program will be dropping baits “about the size of a condiment packet” infused with rabies vaccination from low-flying airplanes throughout the middle of the county from north to south.

