LOWVILLE — Wildlife in Lewis County will be getting their annual anti-rabies treatments beginning Thursday.
According to information provided by the Lewis County Public Health Department, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program will be dropping baits “about the size of a condiment packet” infused with rabies vaccination from low-flying airplanes throughout the middle of the county from north to south.
The green-dyed packets are coated with a sweet flavor “attractive to wildlife” including raccoons, skunks and other forest mammals.
Anyone finding the bait packets in an area where children or pets are active should wear gloves or use a paper towel or plastic bag to pick up the bait for removal to a nearby place where wildlife are likely to find them, usually in a wooded area.
The USDA news release on the drop said the bait packets are not harmful if a pet eats “a few.” Supervising public health nurse Marcia Ashline said that any animal that eats packets, whether pets or livestock, may get an upset stomach but that no other harm should come to them.
Pet owners should not be in contact with the pet’s saliva for 24 hours after a bait has been eaten to prevent the medication from getting on the owner’s skin. Areas of skin that may have been licked, especially any open sores, should be washed well.
The anti-rabies bait drops will continue through Sunday.
Mrs. Ashline said that in Lewis County, there are between three and six rabid animals reported every year. They are primarily skunks and raccoons, but rabbits, foxes and, very rarely, bats have also been reported,
The vaccine baits were distributed on the ground around the village last week.
For more information or to report any issues with the bait drops, contact the public health department at 315-376-5453. For more information about rabies, call the USDA’s Rabies Information Line at 1-866-487-3297.
