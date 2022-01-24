The North Country Poor People’s Campaign will rally at local hospitals on Sunday to advocate for health care as a basic right.
Raamitha Billay, a member of the local group’s leadership team, said it wants people to share stories about their problems getting adequate health care in the north country.
“We’re shifting the narrative by shifting the narrator,” Ms. Billay said. “I think health care is a human right, and we should approach it that way. We’re so accustomed to putting profits before people. Pharmaceutical companies are making huge profits, and people are struggling and dying because they can’t get the health care they need. I think that’s a shame [and] not how people should be treated or living in this country today.”
They will start the rally at Massena Hospital at 10 a.m., at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg at 11:30 a.m., at Gouverneur Hospital at 1 p.m. and finish in Potsdam at Canton-Potsdam Hospital at 2:30 p.m. Each rally will be 30 minutes.
Tying in with the rally, the NCPPC wants people to contact their state legislature representatives and urge them to vote in favor of the NY Health Act, which would create a “universal, guaranteed healthcare system at the state level,” according to a March 2021 news release from Democratic state Sen. Gustavo Rivera. He represents the 33rd Senate district.
Ms. Billay said the location of Sunday’s rallies, in front of St. Lawrence County hospitals, is not intended to challenge those organizations.
“Hospitals are necessary, they’re good. But the cost and the accessibility is not sustainable. It’s not available to the people. It’s almost a disgrace to be in this country with all this wealth and not have access to health care,” she said.
More information on the rally is at http://wdt.me/qEXg6t, which goes to the event page on Facebook.
Ms. Billay said the North Country Poor People’s Campaign is an offshoot of the Poor People’s Campaign started by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She said the group is here to advocate for “poor people who are hardworking, who are struggling.”
