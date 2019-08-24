Red Cross urgently needs blood donations before summer ends

LIVERPOOL - With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Liverpool Blood Donation Center, 7359 Oswego Rd., Liverpool. Monday and Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mexico
Aug. 24: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Mexico First United Methodist Church, 4372 Church St.
Oswego
Aug. 26: 1-6 p.m., Scriba Fire Station, 5618 State Route 104
Aug. 29: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Campus Center
Aug. 30: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Campus Center
11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 20 Rudolf Rd., Johnson Hall
Phoenix
Aug. 30: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Lamson Road Community Church, 2259 Lamson Road
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
