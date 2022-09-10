Register to join by Monday, Sept. 19 – Oswego County Health Department and Office for the Aging partner to offer new program

OSWEGO COUNTY – One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.

The Oswego County Health Department and Office for the Aging are working together to offer the “Stepping On” program, aimed at reducing falls in older adults. Weekly, two-hour sessions will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The deadline to register is 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

