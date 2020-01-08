WATERTOWN — The YMCA’s New Year New You Fitness Challenge will begin with a kick-off at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Fairgrounds location and will continue until April 1.
Participants will learn about what the YMCA has to offer, including group fitness, strength training and cardiovascular training, and fellow New Year Challengers can be used for motivation, support and accountability over the course of the challenge.
Three group discussions on topics relating to fitness, nutrition and goal-setting will be available to participants as well as a closed Facebook group where recipes, ideas and successes can be shared and two exclusive New Year New You fitness classes each week. Mondays will feature yoga from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds YMCA and Wednesdays will feature functional fitness classes from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA.
Points will be given for scan-ins, weekly challenges and weigh-ins, and prizes will be given out as follows: $200 for first place, four personal training sessions for second place, and a free group workout package for the group that places third. Registration for the challenge began Wednesday with the cost to participate $50 for members or $100 for non-members. Those interested in participating can stop in to either location to register.
For questions, contact the Downtown YMCA at (315) 782-3100 or the Fairgrounds YMCA at (315) 755-9622.
