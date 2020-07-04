Parents aren’t supposed to watch their children die. That’s the rule. But as Maria P. Brandle knows all too well, that isn’t always the way it turns out.
Maria is going on 21 years of being clean, since December of 1999. Addicted to drugs for nine years, she fought to get clean, driven by her desire to not lose her children.
Though Maria was eventually able to lead a life of sobriety, her daughter wasn’t so lucky. On Mother’s Day in 2018, a heroin overdose claimed the life Maria’s daughter, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Munoz.
‘I said ... goodbye’
Lizzie was born Jan. 18, 1983, in the Bronx and educated in Watertown, earning an associate’s degree as a paralegal from Jefferson Community College.
She married a man who joined the Air Force and was stationed in Japan. After about four years of marriage, Lizzie became pregnant, but lost her first pregnancy. In her second pregnancy, she was told the baby had hydrocephalus, a condition in which there is excessive fluid in and around the brain. Maria said the diagnosis was hard on her daughter.
Lizzie returned to Watertown, where her mother helped her through the pregnancy. Lizzie gave birth to her daughter Sofia in 2007, who turned 13 on May 29.
When Sofia was 4 years old, her parents divorced. Afterward, Lizzie struggled. Her daughter needed extra attention and care due to health issues, but Lizzie had her own health problems and pain to deal with as well. At this time, Lizzie met a young woman, and they started using drugs together.
Maria said when Lizzie and the woman were no longer together, she would find other people to use with. Maria tried to help as much as she could, but her daughter was on drugs for about three years before she tried seriously to quit.
Soon before she died, Lizzie was in her car when it was totaled in an accident. She was without a vehicle for about two weeks, her anxiety and depression growing without the means to get to her part-time job delivering food.
The day Lizzie died, Maria remembers telling her daughter not to worry. The car was coming soon. All would be fine.
When she spoke to her, Maria was working a 12-hour shift at the Victim’s Assistance Center as an advocate.
“I said, ‘I love you, goodbye.’”
‘I couldn’t breathe’
Maria left work at about 8 o’clock and went home to lay down. At around 1 p.m., her daughter’s father called and told her the car was ready for her. Maria reached out to her daughter to tell her the good news.
“I called her, and I called and I called,” she said. “I thought she was just sleeping, so I asked my second oldest son Isaac to go check up on her.”
When Isaac called back, he told her, “Mom, Lizzie isn’t breathing.”
Knowing the dangers of drugs, Maria kept Narcan on hand. She grabbed it and, with her youngest son Matthew, drove to Lizzie’s house. When they walked in, Sofia was sitting on the sofa, and police and medical personnel were already there. A detective asked Maria to take her granddaughter outside while Matthew and Isaac awaited news.
“They had us in the living room waiting, I was pacing back and forth and I kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m gonna hear a cough or a crying sound, some kind of sound to come from the room,’” Matthew said. “As we’re standing there pacing, it’s kind of like a movie. The paramedic goes to the cop, shakes his head. Then the cop is approaching to tell us the news, I’m just saying no, no, it starts getting loud. And he gives us the famous line, ‘We did all we could do.’
“And then, once he said that, I couldn’t breathe.”
Maria waited outside for paramedics to bring her daughter out alive. When they left the house without Lizzie, she ran to ask why. She received no response. She ran to the window to see Matthew and Isaac on the floor crying, and in that moment she knew.
Screaming, “Not my baby!” she fell to the ground outside of her daughter’s house.
“I come out, and I see her rolling on the lawn weeping, and I kind of just got on her and she stopped rolling,” Matthew said. “We just lay on the ground on the grass in the middle of the area, just weeping together.”
‘Why didn’t you save her?’
Eventually, someone helped the two to their feet as a few terrible thoughts crossed Maria’s mind: “How am I going to tell their father? How am I going to tell Sofia?”
Matthew said news of his older sister’s death had been posted to Facebook within about five minutes of the family finding out. By the time they were starting to try and collect themselves, neighbors or passersby posted about the death, spreading word.
The family eventually learned Lizzie overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl.
The person who sold the drugs posted to Facebook as well, though rather than a condolence message, the post was about giving one of their bad bags to Lizzie, referenced as “that Puerto Rican girl that died,” Maria said.
“He’s in jail now; I was really angry. I was angry at God too,” she said. “Why take her? Why didn’t you save her? Why didn’t you take the girl that introduced her to it? It took me a whole year before I could even look at her pictures without being hysterical.”
Not just another addict
Maria recalled that when Lizzie was about 5 years old, she found her mom’s journal and read it, later asking her why she handled certain things the way she did. It surprised Maria with how well she could read at such a young age.
Matthew said Lizzie was a talented rapper, good at vocalizing and telling a story. From her journals, he said his sister was in a lot of dark places toward the end of her life. As a former addict, Maria can sympathize with families and addicts. After her daughter died, she didn’t want Lizzie remembered as just another addict, knowing that when people die of overdose, others forget the person they once were.
“They don’t know what the person went through or what caused it or why, and I didn’t want that for her,” she said. “It was years before I would admit that I was an addict because I didn’t want to be judged. So, I went to JCC and I studied chemical dependency because I wanted to learn and I wanted to help people.”
After finishing school, Maria became a drug counselor, trying to help people as much as she could — especially her daughter. After trying so hard and then losing Lizzie, she said her confidence in being a drug counselor was demolished.
“I felt if I couldn’t help my daughter, how am I going to help anybody else?” she said. “Losing my daughter was the hardest thing. These kids are my life. You know, when you see your child, you don’t think, ‘Oh, when she’s 35, she’s gonna die.’
“I’m supposed to go first, not them.”
Maria’s dream is to open a home to help addicts. They deserve help, she said. Before Lizzie died, she was trying to find her a place to go to receive treatment.
Maria Googled many places and tried to get Lizzie into a program, but she said everything was a process and it took too long.
“It’s ridiculous for an addict to have to wait,” she said.
‘I’m going to heaven’
Lizzie delivered food for Watertown’s United China at the time of her death. She left behind her mother, three brothers, her father and Sofia. After she died, Lizzie’s father, Victor Munoz, tried to take his own life.
“We screamed at him, but he said, ‘I want to be with my baby,’” Maria said. “He used to sing to her, ‘You are so beautiful to me’ when she was a baby.”
He died at the age of 63 following a brief stay at a nursing home. He was cremated, and his name added to the back of Lizzie’s headstone so the two will always be together. Maria visits her daughter’s grave to talk to her, leave flowers and decorate for her birthday and holidays as a way of feeling close to Lizzie.
Before she died, Lizzie told her mother that she wouldn’t pass the age of 35.
“I got mad at her and I said, ‘Don’t say that, ’But she said, ‘Mom, I’m not; I’m going to die at 35.’ And then she told me, ‘That’s OK, I’m at peace with it. I’m going to heaven.’
“When she died that day, that’s the first thing that went through my mind. She let me know.”
At Lizzie’s funeral, Maria remembers the large amount of people that were outside; she never imagined so many would come. It was shocking, she said, but nice to know that her daughter was loved.
“I remember her telling me, ‘I bet you Mama, nobody’s going to be there when I die,’” Maria said. “And when I saw all those people, I looked up and I said, ‘Lizzie look at all these people that love you.
“This is for you.’”
