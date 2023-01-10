WATERTOWN — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik announced Tuesday that her efforts to fix an administrative error by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have resulted in Samaritan Medical Center being able to train more resident physicians in Watertown.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had repeatedly argued that when the Affordable Care Act was implemented in 2011, Samaritan’s number of allowed Medicare-funded resident physicians was reduced from 10.08 to 7.37, as part of a system-wide restructuring of healthcare residency requirements.
The congresswoman contended that any hospital considered “rural,” with fewer than 250 patient beds, was supposed to be exempt from the reduction.
While the number of medical residents subsidized by Medicare was initially reduced by 2.71 slots, Rep. Stefanik’s advocacy has resulted in the hospital now receiving an additional 2.92 Direct Graduate Medical Education and Indirect Medical Education slots as part of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services’ first round of awarding new Medicare-funded residency slots to hospitals in Health Professional Shortage Areas.
“The importance of Medicare-funded residency slots to us here in Watertown and across the North Country cannot be understated,” Thomas H. Carman, president and CEO of Samaritan, said in a statement. “Congresswoman Stefanik’s successful efforts advocating to increase the number of Medicare-funded physician residency slots at Samaritan in spite of CMS’s previous administrative mistake are further evidence of her commitment to strengthen rural health care, and we thank her for her continued work on this issue.”
“Rural hospitals like Samaritan Medical Center offer a critical lifeline for our communities in Upstate New York and the North Country,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement. “I am proud to secure this result to increase the amount of resident physician slots at Samaritan and right the wrong of this longstanding administrative oversight. Now, Samaritan Medical can receive the support they deserve to be properly equipped to continue serving Upstate New York and the North Country.”
The additional resident physician positions will be effective July 1.
