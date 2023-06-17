POTSDAM — An overdose spike alert of marijuana contaminated with fentanyl issued by law enforcement and health agencies was based on anecdotal evidence alone. There has been no proof of marijuana being tainted with the powerful opioid.
The overdose warning was issued May 25 after eight people in St. Lawrence County overdosed on fentanyl in a 24-hour period. One of them died.
“The drugs involved were cocaine laced with fentanyl, marijuana laced with fentanyl, and unknown. Multiple (3-5) doses of Narcan were used on several individuals. There is the possibility of more unconfirmed at this time. Individuals using drugs, including but not limited to marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, must understand that no drug is safe and any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl and xylazine,” reads the overdose spike alert from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lawrence County Public Health, St. Lawrence County Addiction Services and St. Lawrence County Emergency Services.
Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said Tuesday that “a lot of this is based on the honor system,” meaning the surviving overdose patients told police that they had only consumed marijuana.
“I don’t have any proof. What we had is people from the community that sought medical attention and it’s our understanding through Public Health and these individuals, that’s what they alleged to have overdosed on,” he said.
He added that the sheriff’s office has not tested any marijuana samples that also showed the presence of fentanyl, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force has not made any seizures of marijuana contaminated with fentanyl. He also said he’s uncertain if the allegedly contaminated marijuana was actual cannabis, or if it was synthetic marijuana, commonly referred to as K2 or Spice.
Mr. O’Brien said he believes the claims of marijuana being tainted are because of New York’s Good Samaritan Law. That means anyone, regardless of age, seeking medical attention for themselves or someone else for a drug or alcohol overdose can do so without fear of arrest. The law protects against any drug possession charge up to a class A2 felony, meaning a quantity less than 8 ounces. It also protects from being charged with possessing alcohol when underage drinking is involved, possessing any quantity of marijuana and sharing drugs.
The Good Samaritan Law does not protect from being charged with a class A1 felony drug possession charge, meaning 8 ounces or more. The law additionally does not protect against being charged with sale or intent to sell controlled substances, open arrest warrants, or violation of probation or parole, according to the state Department of Health.
During a public forum earlier this month, the Massena Police Department’s juvenile officer assigned to the Massena Central School District repeated the allegation that there is marijuana contaminated with fentanyl.
“Everything now is laced with fentanyl. Everything we’re seeing from marijuana right up through cocaine, everything is laced. So, the days when people used to go and get marijuana and it was just marijuana, those days are done,” juvenile officer Michael Flynn said.
Massena Police Chief Jason M. Olson also said Mr. Flynn’s claim was based on anecdotal rather than physical evidence.
“We received that information from (the county sheriff’s office),” Mr. Olson confirmed on Tuesday.
Carly R. Zimmermann, St. Lawrence County Public Health’s assistant director, said her department also received the information second hand. They issue an overdose spike alert anytime there are three or more in 24 hours, regardless of the drugs involved.
“We received the reports via our normal verified channels indicating there were two overdoses involving both marijuana and fentanyl where Narcan was used to revive the individuals. Narcan is only effective for overdoses caused by opioids,” she wrote in an email. “As a public health agency our role is to inform the public on ways they can engage in preventative behaviors from adverse outcomes such as opioid overdoses, such as testing one’s drug supply for fentanyl to inform their decision whether or not to use the drug. The source of the drugs would not be investigated by the public health department.”
Confirmed reports of cocaine and heroin being tainted with fentanyl have been widespread, both locally and nationally. Fentanyl is an opioid so powerful that even a minuscule amount can be fatal. Naloxone, marketed under the name brand Narcan, is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. One to two doses is typically effective for heroin. With fentanyl, it can take three or more doses to revive an overdose patient. Those taking drugs that may be contaminated can also use fentanyl test strips to check their batch before using.
County health officials encourage people who use drugs to take preventative measures, such as having naloxone on hand, testing drugs for fentanyl before using, not using alone, and calling 911 if they suspect an overdose. If Narcan is administered outside of a medical setting, health officials strongly recommended that the individual seek immediate medical attention.
There is another contaminant that can be found in illegal drugs including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl — a veterinary tranquilizer called xylazine. It’s dangerous because as a non-opioid — naloxone or Narcan won’t reverse the effects of xylazine. That means it can be easier to overdose from drugs contaminated with it. It’s usually added to increase the intensity of a high from narcotics, Ms. Zimmermann said in a June 6 episode of B99.3’s Community Connection podcast.
St. Lawrence County Public Health was only able to report overdoses where law enforcement was involved.
“These figures may not include all opioid overdoses in St. Lawrence County because the numbers we receive are reports from law enforcement. So if law enforcement was not present at the overdose event it would not be counted among the numbers listed below,” Ms. Zimmermann said.
As of Friday morning, there have been 14 non-fatal fentanyl overdoses in St. Lawrence County this year. In 2022, there were nine non-fatal fentanyl ODs and one fatal.
In Jefferson County, there have been 139 total emergency department visits from Jan. 1 to Friday for drug overdose in general, not just fentanyl. Of those, 63 were discharged and 24 were admitted for treatment. Forty of them were transferred to drug treatment facilities and 12 left against medical advice.
Those numbers are understated. That’s because overdose reports from emergency medical services and other first responders are reported to public health officials, but not immediately. Also, people administering Narcan or naloxone in their homes often don’t make official reports.
“The numbers of people who are poisoned and/or overdose from substances and do not visit a hospital and survive, absent EMS, law enforcement, or other first responder intervention … are unknown,” said Stephen A. Jennings, deputy director of Jefferson County Public Health.
“By comparison to 2022, when Jefferson County had 25 confirmed substance use poisonings or overdoses, we are projecting matching that year in numbers of deaths, though we continue to work very hard with community partners such as the Alliance for Better Communities and the Anchor Recovery Center, and many others, to reduce that number,” Mr. Jennings wrote in an email. “We have seen a reduction in annual poisoning/OD deaths since 2020, our highest year to date with 34 poisonings/ODs.”
Of those 139 overdoses, 11 were confirmed fatal. There is another death that as of noon on Friday was still pending toxicology confirmation. Nine of the 11 deaths were caused by lethal opioids and two were “of other substances,” Mr. Jennings said. Of the nine opioid ODs, eight were from fentanyl and one was from a lethal dose of prescription opioid medication. Of the eight fentanyl overdoses, seven also had THC present in toxicology reports. Mr. Jennings said it’s “not uncommon” for overdose fatalities to also test positive for THC.
“Whether the THC used was tainted with fentanyl, or whether the decedent used both substances separately, is unknown. In addition to THC, decedents could have many other drugs/substance in their systems that are non-lethal and while present, did not contribute to the death cause,” Mr. Jennings said.
“Our goal with people using substances first and foremost is to reduce harm, which is why we really want people to access and use the fentanyl and xylazine testing strips. As we engage with people using substances to reduce their harm potentials, we can work them on a plan to stop use and to be successful,” Mr. Jennings added.
Anyone in need of Narcan or fentanyl test strips can contact St. Lawrence County Addiction Services for a free kit and brief training at 315-386-2189, or email narcan@stlawco.gov.
There are local resources available in St. Lawrence County to assist with treatment and recovery for people with substance-use disorders. They include: St. Lawrence County Addiction Services 315-386-2189; The Valley Recovery Center 315-541-3057; St. Lawrence Health 315-261-5395; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-5169; Citizen Advocates (315) 713-9090; Community Health Center of the North Country Road to Recovery Program (315) 535-1325; Reachout of St. Lawrence County, 315-265-2422; NYS HOPEline 1-877-846-7369 or text 467369; and the Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Go to slcpartners4prevention.com/resource-guide/ to learn about other resources.
In Jefferson County, local services include: Alliance for Better Communities (referral, Narcan training, fentanyl/xylazine test strips) 167 Polk St., Suite 320, Watertown, 315-788-4660, allianceforbettercommunities.com; Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York (referral, Narcan training, fentanyl/xylazine test strips, ongoing recovery support after treatment), 241 State St., Watertown, 315-836-3460, anchorrecoverycenter.com; Citizen Advocates (addiction recovery services, mental health and substance use urgent care, referral to higher levels of care), 650 State St., Watertown, 315-755-1251, citizenadvocates.net; Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions (Narcan training, opioid treatment clinic, outpatient care, residential care), 595 W. Main St., Watertown, 888-585-2228; credocc.com; Samaritan Outpatient Behavioral Health (outpatient psychiatry, intensive outpatient addictions services, alcohol and substance use treatment, traditional outpatient addiction services, inpatient mental health in the main hospital — 32 beds, and dedicated mental health beds in the emergency department), 1575 Washington St. Suite A, Watertown, 315-779-5060, samaritanhealth.com/service/behavioral-health
