Reports of fentanyl in marijuana anecdotal

Nine people were shot and two more were injured following a shooting at a park north of Columbia, South Carolina, early Saturday. (Dreamstime/TNS)

POTSDAM — An overdose spike alert of marijuana contaminated with fentanyl issued by law enforcement and health agencies was based on anecdotal evidence alone. There has been no proof of marijuana being tainted with the powerful opioid.

The overdose warning was issued May 25 after eight people in St. Lawrence County overdosed on fentanyl in a 24-hour period. One of them died.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.