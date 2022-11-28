MASSENA — The Massena Town Board’s decision to change health insurance coverage for town retirees has been met with opposition from the Retired Public Employees Association.
RPEA represents the interests of nearly 500,000 retirees, their spouses and beneficiaries, from New York state and local governments, school districts and public authorities.
During an Oct. 19 meeting, board members tabled a motion to change the health care coverage after a group of retirees said the town was balancing its budget on their backs.
The board planned to offer the Medicare-age retirees health care coverage through AARP United Healthcare, using a Medicare Advantage Plan with five stipulations.
The retiree would continue to be responsible for the first $500 out-of-pocket expense for prescription drugs. After meeting that criteria, the town of Massena would continue to reimburse the retiree for up to $1,500 associated with out-of-pocket expenses.
The retiree would also be required to apply for or already be enrolled in NYS EPIC, with proof of enrollment or a current denial letter forwarded to the town.
The annual membership fee for AARP would be the responsibility of the retiree and, if the retiree moved to a permanent residence out of New York, they would need to notify the town immediately so that their plan could be changed to an equivalent plan through United Healthcare in their new state. They would also be required to notify EPIC, since that program only provides assistance for New York residents.
Then, during a special meeting in November, with several town employee retirees again in attendance, the town board approved some changes to the retiree health care plan, but tabled one action for further study.
Board members approved continuing coverage of all Medicare-age retirees under their AARP United Healthcare Supplement with prescription drugs plans. If the retiree moves to a permanent residence outside of New York, they must notify town officials and United Healthcare representatives. They must also notify EPIC, since that program provides assistance only to New York residents.
Board members also approved a change requiring retirees to be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs, eliminating any previous $500 to $1,500 reimbursement.
The annual membership fee for AARP will continue to be the responsibility of the retiree.
Board members tabled plans to automatically enroll all new retirees in the Medicare Advantage Plan beginning Jan. 1. Retirees would have also had the option to enroll in another health care program at their own expense.
Under that proposed plan, Medicare-eligible retirees would be transferred from traditional Medicare to a private Medicare Advantage Plan administered through AARP United Healthcare. RPEA officials said that move would include additional costs, such as AARP membership fees; would enroll retirees in the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) program; did not guarantee out-of-state coverage within the proposed plan’s network; and could restrict access to doctors and reduce treatment options.
“The Town’s lost revenues should not be placed on the shoulders of these retired public servants,” RPEA Executive Director Edward C. Farrell said in a statement. “Public service employees dedicate their lives to our communities — all with the promise and expectation that when they retire, their existing benefits will be protected. RPEA firmly believes that health benefits should not be diminished for those who have already retired. I urge the Board of Supervisors not to proceed with this plan of action.”
Mr. Farrell sent a letter to Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor on Nov. 1, expressing his concerns over the proposal.
“Your retirees worked their entire careers with the promise and expectation that when they retire, their existing benefits would be preserved. RPEA firmly believes that health benefits should not be diminished for those who have already retired. We urge you to uphold your promise to retirees and consider the unintended consequences of this proposal and we emphatically ask the Board of Supervisors not to proceed with this plan of action,” he said.
Mrs. Bellor was not immediately available for comment.
