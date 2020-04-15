ALEXANDRIA BAY — Amid confusion and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, River Hospital celebrated some positive news Wednesday.
Not only was it the hospital’s 17th “birthday,” other milestones were reached in terms of construction, like the completion of the Medical Office Building ahead of schedule and the opening of the first phase of the Emergency Department.
“Being the 17th anniversary of when we officially became River, it’s a sweet moment amid the craziness,” said River’s CEO Emily Mastaler. “We’re excited to let the community know about our new facilities and reassure them that we’re moving things along as planned.”
River Hospital’s outpatient primary care, behavioral health and physical therapy services are now relocated to the newly-constructed Medical Office Building, originally scheduled for completion in May. The first phase of the hospital’s new Emergency Department is also operational in its new space, offering five newly designed, individual treatment rooms with increased privacy and isolation capacity.
The new spaces will allow for increased patient capacity, privacy and infection control during this critical time.
Ms. Mastaler said the hope is that the final phase of the Emergency Department will be ready by August, which will bring the total to nine individual treatment areas.
In the new Medical Office Building space is the primary care clinic on the first floor — the fundamental outpatient primary care support and resources. Outpatient mental health is also housed on the first floor.
On the second floor of the building is what Ms. Mastaler described as an “incredible expansion of square footage for the physical therapy department,” with about two to three times the space of the original layout, an open area for rehabilitation and strengthening, and individual areas for assessment, evaluation and treatment.
In accordance with social distancing strategies and in alignment with Department of Health and Office of Mental Health guidelines, River Hospital’s primary care and behavioral health services are being delivered via telemedicine, when appropriate for patient care. Offering telemedicine for these service lines maintains access to care and continued connection with patients, while social distancing is encouraged.
“It’s important for us to make sure people feel connected to healthcare providers during this uncertain time, and through that vein we want to remind people we have strong telehealth options for primary care as well as behavioral health,” Ms. Mastaler said. “Even though we’re not seeing folks come into the clinic as much as we would have, we want people to know we’re here and connecting in whatever way we need to to make sure they’re getting the care they need.”
New patients are being accepted via telemedicine.
With telehealth, HIPPA confidentiality is maintained, and while there are certain limits to what can be done through telehealth, it gives the opportunity to see what next level of assessment may be needed.
According to Ms. Mastaler, the transition to telehealth was a pretty smooth one thanks to the team at River.
“I’m grateful they were able to navigate those waters so quickly to allow us to provide continuity of care,” she said. “People are really responding to it.”
Not everyone has the capacity for telehealth, so River encourages those without the capability to call to make sure their needs are still met.
“We have all kinds of resources that we’re maintaining during this time and if anyone has any questions, we encourage them to call,” Ms. Mastaler said. “It’s an ongoing representation of the fact that we’re here for people and have the resources to meet their needs even through this difficult time.”
For answers to questions, more information or to establish as a patient, call River Hospital at (315) 482-2511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.