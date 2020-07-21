ALEXANDRIA BAY — Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the river communities, those at River Hospital have made the decision to suspend visitation, feeling it best to revert back to the original visitation plan for COVID for the time being.
Out of an abundance of caution and effective immediately, the hospital will only be allowing visits for things like end of life, pediatrics and other patients unable to speak for themselves, according to Andrea Roden, director of marketing and community relations for the hospital.
Evaluations are ongoing with River Hospital’s COVID leadership team meeting on a weekly basis, so numbers from each week will be looked at and decisions will be made in response.
