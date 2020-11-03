ALEXANDRIA BAY — Given recent attacks on two local healthcare systems, River Hospital has made the decisions to shut down access to email systems as a precautionary measure.
While there have been no attacks on River’s information systems, email will be inaccessible until further notice out of an abundance of caution.
All River Hospital services remain operational and no data has been compromised. Patient care will not be impacted by email being offline, as all other systems remain operational. The patient portal and hospital websites remains accessible.
To contact a member of the River Hospital staff, call 315-482-2511.
