ALEXANDRIA BAY — Through a partnership with Delphi Healthcare, River Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Aaron Campbell to its medical staff as Inpatient and Emergency Services Medical Director.
Dr. Campbell earned his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. Prior to pursuing his medical degree, Dr. Campbell practiced as a Physician Assistant for 12 years in West Virginia. Before joining the River Hospital team, Dr. Campbell was employed as a Hospitalist in Oneonta through Bassett Health System.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Campbell to River Hospital,” said Amanda Rydberg RPA-C, River Hospital associate medical director, in a statement. “His extensive experience working in both inpatient and emergency department settings will be a wonderful asset to support our services.”
Dr. Campbell is an active member of the New York Army National Guard and recently returned from a deployment in the Middle East. He lives locally with his wife, Kimberly, and the couple has two adult children.
In a statement, Dr. Campbell expressed his excitement at joining River Hospital and said he is looking forward to working to assure medical excellence in Alexandria Bay and the surrounding communities.
For more information on the inpatient or emergency services offered at River Hospital, visit riverhospital.org.
