ALEXANDRIA BAY — River Hospital recently welcomed Orthopedic Specialist Dr. Michael Zahn into the fold.
Dr. Zahn will perform outpatient surgeries within the Ambulatory Surgery Unit; as well as have office hours to see patients in River Family Health Center.
Dr. Zahn earned his medical degree from Stanford Medical School and completed a Residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He also completed a Fellowship in Arthroscopic Surgery. In addition to practicing at River Hospital, Dr. Zahn also sees patients at Hamilton Orthopaedics, Spine and Sports Medicine in Hamilton, N.Y.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Zahn to River Hospital and add to our growing list of specialty services available to members of the River Communities,” said Amanda Rydberg RPA-C, River Hospital associate medical director, in a statement. “Dr. Zahn’s expertise in orthopedic care will be a wonderful asset to support our primary care and physical therapy services.”
Dr. Zahn will be providing basic orthopedic services to patients at River Hospital, including treatment of knee, joint or shoulder pain, joint injections, rotator cuff repair and impingement, meniscus tears, carpal tunnel and arthroscopy of the elbow, shoulder, hip, and knee.
Orthopedic services will be augmented with the teaming of Dr. Zahn and Physician Assistant Martin Stewart. Mr. Stewart will assist with initial assessments of patients, joint injections, and both pre- and post-operative care.
For more information on the orthopedic services offered at River Hospital, call River Family Health Center at (315) 482-2094 or visit riverhospital.org
