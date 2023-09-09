RSV season may already be here, CDC says

For most people, RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms, including a stuffy nose, cough and fever, but the virus can be serious or even fatal for infants, children with compromised immune systems and the elderly. (Andrey Popov/Dreamstime/TNS)

An increase in the Southeast of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, may be an early sign of the start of the respiratory virus season.

A health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said there were elevated cases of RSV in parts of the Southeastern U.S. Traditionally, increases of RSV in Florida and elsewhere in the Southeast “have predicted the beginning of RSV season nationally, with increased RSV activity spreading north and west over the following two to three months.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.