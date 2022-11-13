LOWVILLE — Bipartisan support for a rule change walk back for Critical Access Hospitals will ensure the protection of more than $18 million in reimbursement revenue for three north country hospitals.

Carthage Area Hospital, Lewis County Health System’s General Hospital, and Gouverneur Hospital learned in January 2020 that they were at risk for losing their Critical Access designation after a presentation by the State Department of Health at a Critical Access Hospital meeting revealed that then Massena Memorial Hospital had lost its designation the year before because of a 2015 change in the definition of “primary road” also changed the distance calculation between facilities that qualifies hospitals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.