LOWVILLE — Bipartisan support for a rule change walk back for Critical Access Hospitals will ensure the protection of more than $18 million in reimbursement revenue for three north country hospitals.
Carthage Area Hospital, Lewis County Health System’s General Hospital, and Gouverneur Hospital learned in January 2020 that they were at risk for losing their Critical Access designation after a presentation by the State Department of Health at a Critical Access Hospital meeting revealed that then Massena Memorial Hospital had lost its designation the year before because of a 2015 change in the definition of “primary road” also changed the distance calculation between facilities that qualifies hospitals.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, commonly referred to as CMS, broadened the definition from any road in an interstate system or a U.S.-numbered highway, which did not include single lane state routes, to include all roads in the National Highway System, which does include single lane state routes.
To qualify for the Critical Access Designations, hospitals must be at least 35 miles away from the nearest hospital on primary roads or 15 miles on secondary roads.
Under the new definition, the two-lane state routes 26, 11, and 3 that separate the three hospitals from their nearest neighboring facilities became primary roads, making the hospitals too close to be re-certified if the rule held.
Because re-certification happens every five years, all four hospitals became Critical Access in 2014 and no notice was given to the hospitals about the definition change, the problem wasn’t identified until Massena lost its designation in 2019, which kicked off lobbying by U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. and Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to return primary roads to their original definition.
Mr. Schumer had also called out CMS for not following the correct procedures to make the change in 2015 which would have alerted those most impacted before it was made.
Hospitals were allowed to keep their designation as the COVID-19 pandemic erupted until the primary road problem could be addressed.
In July, Mr. Schumer and Ms. Stefanik announced their years-long efforts were successful after CMS agreed to revisit the definition and on Nov. 1, CMS issued the final regulation change restoring the more favorable definition for many rural hospitals.
Half of the 18 Critical Access Hospitals in the state would have lost their designations if the amended definition had remained, resulting in more than $35 million in lost annual revenue for the hospitals statewide, including $9.7 million for Carthage Area, $5.3 million for Lewis County General and $3.3 million for Gouverneur hospitals, according to 2020 reimbursement data for 2020 provided by Mr. Schumer’s office in July.
Hospital administrators issued statements of appreciation last week, thanking the lawmakers, Lt. Gov. Antonio R. Delgado, the state Department of Health and the Healthcare Association of New York State for their support and “crucial” efforts to get the problem fixed.
“The Critical Access Hospital designation is vital for Lewis County General Hospital to maintain financial viability and ensure residents have local access to health care today, tomorrow and for the next generation,” Lewis County Health Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said.
Through the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, the designation was created to help stabilize the finances of rural hospitals through the elevated reimbursements and other resources.
Nationwide, there were 1,353 hospitals with the Critical Access designation as of 2021 under the original road definition.
The rule change-back is expected to go into effect on Jan. 1 and the hospitals are expected to be re-certified.
