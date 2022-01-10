SACKETS HARBOR — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in and around the community, the village of Sackets Harbor is taking a few additional precautions. The Village Office will be closed this week and may remain closed through Jan. 21.
Due dates for all water bills will be extended by two weeks, and the village will be installing a drop box outside the village office so residents can make payments outside of normal office hours. The Village Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for today will be remote-only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.