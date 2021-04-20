GOUVERNEUR — In a partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and state and local law enforcement agencies, Kinney Drugs is participating in National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.
Drug Take-Back days are designed to facilitate safe disposal of controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medications. Sharps are not collected.
Kinney Drugs is hosting take-backs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at pharmacies in New York and Vermont. All take-backs are free, and a full list of participating locations is viewable at kinneydrugs.com/pharmacy/prescriptions/medication-disposal.
Unused medicine should never be flushed down toilets or disposed of in drains to prevent potential environmental and health hazards.
During October take-back events, according to the DEA, 985,392 pounds, roughly 492.7 tons, of medication were collected nationwide.
