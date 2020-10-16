SAFE Fair live presentation scheduled for Oct. 21-22

OSWEGO COUNTY - The VOW Foundation will host the Seventh Annual Oswego County SAFE Fair on Zoom this Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 21 and 22. This free event requires registration online at www.vow-foundation.org/event. The Zoom link will be provided by email.
Live presentations scheduled for Wednesday, Octo. 21 starting at 11 a.m. include topics of mental health:
· “Wellness During Quarantine” with Kdee Raflowski of Integrity Counseling;
· “Talk Saves Lives” with Karen Heisig of the AFSP; and
· Interactive game, “Kahoot! Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault & Substance Abuse” with Katie Petro from OCO SAF.
Topics on substances include:
· “The Facts About E-Cigs & Vaping” with Eric Stranack of Farnham Family Services;
· “Poison Prevention Updates During the COVID Pandemic” with Lee Livermore of Upstate New York Poison Center;
· Interactive game, “Kahoot! Tobacco Marketing and Reality Check” with Melissa Potter of the Tobacco-Free CNY Program; and
· “Living in Unprecedented Times: Narcotics and a Pandemic” with Shane LaVigne, Drug Intelligence Officer with Oswego County High Intensity Drug Traffic Area (HIDTA).
There will be time for Q&A following most sessions.
Live presentations scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 starting at 2 p.m. include topics on substances, treatments, mental health and wellness, as follows:
· “How Community Coalitions fight Substance Abuse” with Tyler Ahart from the Oswego County Prevention Coalition;
· NARCAN Training will be provided by Sarah Banach of Farnham Family Services at 2:30 p.m., arrangements will be made to distribute kits;
· “LGBTQIA+ Resources for Parents, Allies and Questioning Individuals in Oswego County” presented by Cheyanne Velasquez and Alexander DeSacia with OCO’s Youth Health Advocate Program;
· “Local Treatment Options for Substance Use Disorder” with Alan Francis of Farnham Family Services;
· Interactive game, “Kahoot: Oswego County Resource Trivia” with Cheyanne Velasquez of OCO’s Youth Health Advocate Program;
· “The Community of AA/NA,” presented by Anthony Caputa and guest;
· Family Advocate with hillside Family of Agencies Serenity Hellinger will present “Strategies to Support Virtual Learning,” with Serenity Hellinger, Family Advocate with Hillside Family of Agencies; and
· Drawings will be held for many different prizes.
All presentations will be recorded live and be available to registered guests in the near future on the VOW website. Registration is free and required at www.vow-foundation.org/event.
Spotlight Interviews recently recorded by Teresa Woolson, President of the VOW Foundation, will premiere on YouTube and the VOW Website on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Learn more about the community with Victory Transformations, Farnham Family Services, Road2Recovery CNY, Helio Health, OCO Clubhouse, Recovery Peers, Kristina’s House of Hope among others. Learn ways to help yourself and others. Education and knowledge is powerful. Together we can all make a difference.
Prizes include gift cards to locations such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Domino’s Pizza, Ruby Tuesday, Stewarts, CMOO, SubWay and more. Drawings will take place during and following the event. Enter name and email address into the CHAT feature for extra entries. Prizes will also be awarded following the interactive games Kahoot.
Victor Orlando Woolson died in 2012 from the synthetic drug XLR-11 purchased in a storefront in Oswego. The VOW Foundation was formed in his honor with a mission to educate about synthetic drugs, addiction and mental health. VOW Foundation is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization. Register for the event at www.vow-foundation.org/event. For more information, follow the website and Facebook page. To contact Teresa Woolson at (315) 402-6119 or email board@vow-foundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.