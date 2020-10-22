AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center said there is potential low-risk exposure from an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 16. The individual is an employee of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, who wore a mask and followed all safety measures while on casino property on Oct. 14, 15 and 16.
The individual is currently in isolation and is continuing to follow all measures prescribed by public health officials. No further information is being provided to protect patient privacy.
Franklin County Public Health Department is working with the casino’s surveillance in conducting contact tracing and notifying individuals who may have been in direct contact.
Anyone who was at the casino on the specified dates and times are at low-risk for contracting COVID-19. If symptoms develop, please contact your healthcare provider for further guidance.
Free coronavirus testing is available at the former-IGA Building (across from the casino) on Oct. 20 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Individuals can also schedule their own COVID-19 testing by contacting the Massena Hospital at 315-769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at 518-521-3322.
