WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center is now utilizing Auris Health’s Monarch™ Platform to view the inside of the lungs and obtain a tissue sample for biopsy, which aims to enable an earlier and more accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung.
Integrating the latest advancements in robotics, software, data science and endoscopy, Samaritan is the first hospital in the north country to invest in this new technology and one of only two sites in the state to utilize the platform, which was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a release from the hospital.
Samaritan decided to purchase the equipment in 2019 to complement its pulmonology and oncology services due to the fact that illness and death due to lung cancer is high across the tri-county region.
The lung and bronchus cancer rate in Jefferson County is 91 incidences per 100,000 persons — 50% higher than the New York state average of 60, according to National Cancer Center Institute statistics.
Jefferson County’s death rate due to lung cancer is 54 per 100,000 population, compared to the state’s average of 37. Rates in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties also are well above statewide averages, all according to the National Cancer Center Institute.
“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages. Because the Monarch Platform provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, it holds potential to help us to make a diagnosis earlier,” Dr. David P. Rechlin, pulmonology and critical care physician at Samaritan, said in a prepared statement. “We are excited about the promise of this technology to offer a more hopeful future for our patients with lung cancer.”
To learn more about Samaritan Pulmonology or to see a video about Auris Health’s Monarch™ Platform, visit samaritanhealth.com/lung-care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.