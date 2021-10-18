WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health CEO Thomas H. Carman announced Monday that its hospital and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo have reached an agreement on a clinical affiliation for medical oncology services that are expected to benefit cancer patients in the local area.
Effective today, the affiliation will connect Samaritan’s medical oncology services with the Roswell Park Care Network. Under the terms of this agreement, the two full-time medical oncologists at Samaritan, Dr. Florence P. Arnold and Dr. Ihsan U. Haq, will become employees of the Roswell Park Care Network but will continue to provide care for their patients at the Walker Center for Cancer Care. The two doctors will benefit from enhanced capabilities and resources offered by the expanding Roswell Park Care Network, which, according to Samaritan, is the most expansive community cancer, supportive and specialized care affiliation across New York state.
Founded in 1898 and operating from a 29-acre campus on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus near downtown Buffalo, Roswell Park today remains the only comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York designated by the National Cancer Institute and one of only four NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers in all of New York.
In the past year, Roswell Park teams cared for nearly 43,000 patients and was recently named a 2020-2021 Best Hospital for Cancer by U.S. News & World Report.
There will be no other staff changes or restructuring due to this partnership, and Samaritan will continue to own and operate the Walker Center for Cancer Care. Because this affiliation only impacts medical oncology at the Walker Center, Samaritan staff were notified that they will see the services separated for public and marketing purposes.
When it opened in 2018, Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care represented a $16 million local investment in the health of the community and changed the way cancer care is delivered in the region. According to Samaritan, this medical oncology affiliation with the Roswell Park Care Network will propel local cancer care services to the next level by providing:
- Access to clinical trials
- Telemedicine options
- Consults with Roswell Park subspecialists
- Access to multidisciplinary tumor boards
- Access to Roswell Park Care Network grand rounds - CMEs offered
- Clinical oncology pathways directed by Roswell Park oncology leaders
- Innovative therapies through Samaritan’s affiliation with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Reduced travel for patients who may otherwise seek treatment at cancer centers in New York City or out of state. Patients requiring more complex care may also be referred to Roswell Park Comprehensive Center in Buffalo.
According to Samaritan, the brand recognition the Roswell Park name carries, plus the quality initiatives this agreement creates, will enhance Samaritan’s medical oncology services and benefit the entire health system. Samaritan also plans to finalize its Commission on Cancer accreditation with Roswell’s assistance. The Commission on Cancer is a quality program of the American College of Surgeons recognizing cancer centers that provide multidisciplinary, patient-centered cancer care and maintain public registries to provide insight on cancer incidence and patient outcomes. Roswell Park was one of the first organizations recognized by the CoC and has held the accreditation consistently since 1931.
The Watertown region will also benefit from increased training and development, as Samaritan Health’s patients, employees, and medical staff physicians will be able to participate in Roswell Park Care Network’s community education, cancer prevention, clinical care, and professional educational programs. Medical oncology patients at Samaritan will have enhanced accessibility to innovative treatments and research protocols, giving them more options and opportunities to decide the best route to treat their cancer. However, day-to-day interactions for Samaritan’s patients will not look or feel different, according to Samaritan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.