WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center has announced the first recipients of its newly established DAISY and BEE Awards. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes exemplary nursing staff at the hospital, and the BEE Award honors other outstanding staff members who support patient care.
Diane Jesmore, a registered nurse in Samaritan’s Infusion Unit, received the first DAISY Award and Raymond Hirst, Access Management Counselor, was given the first BEE Award. Both honorees were nominated by fellow staff members and selected by a committee.
For receiving the DAISY Award — an international award backed by The DAISY Foundation — Mrs. Jesmore was presented with a certificate commending her as an extraordinary nurse, a DAISY Award pin, and a symbolic sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. A larger version of this sculpture has also been installed in the Healing Gardens at Samaritan in honor of all DAISY and BEE Award winners to come. It was purchased using funds donated by the Samaritan Auxiliary.
Mr. Hirst was nominated for the BEE Award by the entire nursing leadership team at Samaritan Medical Center for his helpful and compassionate work in the hospital’s main registration area. Having joined the Samaritan staff a few months ago, he has quickly become a welcome face for patients checking in for outpatient visits, according to a release from Samaritan. He was presented with a certificate, a BEE Award pin, and a gift bag with other tokens of gratitude.
Both awards will continue to be presented throughout the year, and nominations can be submitted by patients, families, or colleagues at any time. To make a nomination, or to learn more about the DAISY and BEE Awards, visit www.samaritanhealth.com/daisy-bee.
