WATERTOWN — Following a Tuesday announcement from state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker, nursing homes in New York were allowed to resume limited visitations for facilities that have been without COVID-19 infections for at least 14 days, effective Thursday.
In compliance with new guidelines set forth by the state DOH, Samaritan Health has outlined its new procedures for visits where no barrier is present, whether indoor or outdoor. They do not impact fence or window visits, which are encouraged to continue while weather permits.
The new 14-day guideline is a revision to the 28-day guidelines previously set by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This updated guidance will allow eligible visitation in about 500 of the state’s 613 nursing homes, according to the state DOH.
“Indoor visitation is obviously something that we are excited to offer knowing that the weather is turning for us,” said Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan. “Making sure we can continue those visits, although very restricted and limited, it’s something that will get us by for the winter weather. I think that’s really important and we’ve been able to really make sure that we can do it safely for our residents.”
One of the state DOH guidelines requires visitors to present a verified negative test result within the last seven days. Visitation must be refused by the facility if the individual fails to present a negative test result, exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms or does not pass screening questions. This will go into effect on Sept. 24.
Samaritan, through the state, offers free COVID-19 testing to any community member for any reason, but results take five to seven days to process. So families should plan visits accordingly. To request a free COVID test appointment, visit samaritanhealth.com/covid-test.
At Samaritan, all visitors, regardless of age, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received within seven days of the planned visit.
According to Ms. DiStefano, Samaritan Keep can hold a maximum of 272 residents, Summit Village can hold 120 and Skilled Nursing can have 168. She said typically all are close to occupancy — within 90th percentile.
The updated state guidance allows facilities to resume select small group activities for residents. For Samaritan’s residents, this means things like bingo, movies and arts and crafts, according to Ms. DiStefano.
Indoor visitation at Samaritan’s facilities will start immediately under these limitations:
— Restricted visitation will be offered weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on weekends between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Each visit will last 30 minutes, and there will be a limit of visits allowed each day.
— All visitors will be screened, which includes a temperature check and questions about travel history and COVID-related symptoms.
— Two visitors per resident are allowed. Any visitor under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
— All visitors must wear a face mask and use proper hand hygiene.
— No physical contact is allowed, including hugging or kissing. Social distancing must be adhered to.
All visitation must be arranged through the Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village activities staff. At Samaritan Keep, visitors are asked to contact Rose Busler at 315-785-4403, and Sandra Baril at 315-782-7010 for Summit Village. If there are any issues reaching these staff members, visitors are asked to call the respective main phone number for assistance.
