WATERTOWN — After taking its computer system offline as a precaution on July 25 due to security concerns involving malware, Samaritan Health is continuing to restore it, though not everything is back up and running yet.
The following systems/applications have been restored and are fully operational, according to Samaritan:
- Primary hospital electronic medical records (EMR)
- Behavioral Health/Addictions EMR and scheduling
- Long-term care EMR
- Accounting and payroll applications
- Other ancillary patient care systems
According to a release from Samaritan, its IT team and third-party computer forensic professionals continue to work to restore systems at the following clinic locations:
- All primary care locations
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care
- Wound Care Center
- Dermatology
- Pain Management Center
- Urology
- Infectious Disease
- Rheumatology
Existing patients are continuing to be seen at these locations, as well as new patients at many sites. Appointments are being scheduled to the best of Samaritan’s ability, according to the release, given the challenges currently being faced.
Online portals and smartphone applications are not operational, so Samaritan is asking patients to call if they have any questions or concerns. Samaritan Medical Center’s main line is (315) 785-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.