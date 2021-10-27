WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health announced Oct. 16 it had received notice there had been an outbreak of COVID-19 at Samaritan Keep Home and that at the time, 13 residents were COVID positive. Roughly a week and a half later, the total number of positive residents has shot to 62, and the facility has also seen 21 cases of positive staff members.
The total positives have jumped each time the facility has done testing of staff and residents — which it does regularly to identify positives and start to mitigate as soon as possible — resulting in the spike from 42 positive residents Monday to 62 the next evening.
Many are asymptomatic, but those experiencing symptoms are having milder ones at this point such as respiratory issues, fever, and cough. There are currently four Keep Home residents that have been hospitalized and another two were sent to the Emergency Department Wednesday that will likely be admitted.
“Our staff are doing everything we can to keep our residents safe, healthy and engaged, but this is quite disheartening to see this many cases and watch our residents have to be shifted around for their own safety,” said Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations at Samaritan. “I’ve seen a few messages out there on social media and whatnot thanking staff, but obviously I can see the frustration as well, and we too feel that frustration.”
All positive residents are in isolation in a specific COVID-19 unit for Keep Home residents on the second floor of the eight-floor, 272-bed facility. According to Mrs. DiStefano, the Keep Home facility is currently at 84% occupancy. At last notice, Samaritan Summit Village, a 288-bed facility, had zero active resident cases of COVID-19.
Of the positive Keep Home residents, Samaritan has been able to recover 11 so far, with another six isolating in place and cohorted in a step-down COVID unit. According to Mrs. DiStefano, Samaritan is following state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to recoveries.
For most symptomatic children and adults, infection, isolation, and precautions can be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and after resolution of fever for at least 24 hours and improvement of other symptoms, according to the CDC. For those who are infected but asymptomatic, isolation and precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the first positive test. Recoveries at Samaritan have been attributed to monoclonal antibody treatments for those eligible, isolation and other safety practices, and that overall, symptoms of residents have been fairly mild, Mrs. DiStefano said.
Keep Home’s second-floor COVID unit has a capacity of 42 beds, but the option exists to expand the unit to another floor or to another space if needed, but Samaritan has not needed to do this yet. With six residents in the hospital, along with those who have recovered or are almost recovered, the COVID unit has 38 beds currently filled. Samaritan hopes to recover residents as quickly as possible so the COVID unit does not reach maximum capacity.
“I actually just spoke to our VP of Long Term Care and she said overall, the residents are doing fairly well,” Mrs. DiStefano said. “They’re not very sick, so it’s a matter of getting them recovered and getting them back to their space. Keeping them isolated on a COVID unit just helps mitigate any more risk of exposure, and obviously through cohorting our staff so that only certain staff are taking care of those particular residents, we’re really making sure that those staff are not floating to other floors.”
According to Mrs. DiStefano, Samaritan thinks the outbreak can be attributed to breakthrough cases — those that have been vaccinated having the virus and unknowingly sharing it to others, but to her knowledge, Samaritan has not pinpointed exactly where the virus came from. Residents of Samaritan Keep Home are 97% vaccinated, according to Mrs. DiStefano, and all residents currently positive have been vaccinated. Last week, those who were eligible received COVID booster shots as an added layer of protection.
All residents who had phones and were moved to the COVID-unit of Keep Home had their phones hooked up with their existing numbers to stay in contact with loved ones. Samaritan did not have this capability last week because phones could not be easily transferred, but the IT team was able to make it happen early this week. Samaritan also offers FaceTime and virtual visits and families are asked to contact the Activities Team to set up any virtual visits.
Dealing with the same staffing shortages currently seen across the country, Mrs. DiStefano said Samaritan staff are doing all that they can to make sure that they get the medication or whatever residents need as quickly as they can. What has slightly delayed those receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment has been the fact that a certain license is needed to give it.
“Making sure that we can pull staff either from the hospital or from the Keep Home or other places that can do these is really important, but it obviously does present different challenges,” Mrs. DiStefano said. “We’re working very closely with the Department of Health, we are in close communication about exactly what we should be doing from an infection prevention and operational standpoint. We’re utilizing all of the resources that they have, which are also limited, to make sure we’re doing everything appropriately and as safely as possible for the residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.