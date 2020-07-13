WATERTOWN — Recently designated a New York State-sponsored COVID-19 collection site, one of six in the north country region, Samaritan Medical Center is allowed access to a third-party laboratory service, BioReference, which will process many COVID-19 test specimens at no cost to patients or Samaritan.
The state will provide additional testing supplies, test kits, and personal protective equipment to Samaritan, as needed, and Samaritan will provide all staff needed to collect the specimens, perform the tests and process the specimens through its existing drive-up testing location on outer Washington Street. Appointments will be scheduled through Samaritan’s website.
This free testing will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis, and any community member with an interest to be tested can be scheduled as long as supplies are available. Samaritan is set to receive 300 kits per week. Requests for testing must be done online at www.samaritanhealth.com/covid-test, after which a staff member will call to schedule an appointment. Test results are available within three to five days, as this is not rapid testing. Community members who provide a cell phone number will be notified of their results via text message, and those who provide a landline will receive a call.
“Samaritan is pleased to be working with the state to provide a collection site for our region,” said Andrew Short, vice president and COO of Samaritan, in a statement. “North Country hospitals and health systems across a seven-county region worked together to create this model to enhance access to COVID-19 testing throughout northern New York. With the next closest collection site located in Rome, N.Y., this access is critical to contain the pandemic in our region and keep costs low for those that require testing for their employment.”
The other state-sponsored test sites are Adirondack Health (Franklin and Essex counties), Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (Clinton County), Canton-Potsdam Hospital (St. Lawrence County), Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Essex and Hamilton counties), and Lewis County General Hospital (Lewis County).
Samaritan began accepting state collection appointment requests Monday, July 13, and appointments will be scheduled for as soon as Wednesday, July 15.
Samaritan’s expanded testing efforts will continue for the foreseeable future. For the most up-to-date information regarding Samaritan’s testing availability, visit www.samaritanhealth.com/covid-19.
