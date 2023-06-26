WATERTOWN — Effective immediately, Samaritan Medical Center has increased the opportunities for visitation to those who are inpatients of the hospital.
The hospital announced Monday that with the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the community, most patients admitted at Samaritan Medical Center may have two visitors present at a time during designated visiting hours, and there is no limit to the number of total visitors per day.
Its intensive care unit will now have visiting hours from noon to 8 p.m. to allow for more personalized patient care each morning with Samaritan providers.
For health and safety purposes, all visitors must be in good health. Inpatient visitors will need to show a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identification at the time of visit.
Most visitation is restricted to those 12 years of age or older. A parent or guardian must accompany visitors younger than 18. Masks are required in certain cases and visitors will be made aware if masks are required, as well as proper hand-washing throughout the visit.
Support persons in Samaritan’s emergency department and outpatient services has not changed.
