WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center on Monday again expanded its limited hospital visitation. But some restrictions will apply to limit the number of people in facilities on any given day, especially with limited waiting area spaces and the ability to social distance safely.
The major patient group impacted by these new changes is hospital inpatients.
Now, two designated visitors per day are permitted. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life visitation, with coordination arranged through the nursing supervisor.
No visitation will be permitted for COVID-19 inpatients, COVID-19 Patients Under Investigation, or patients in quarantine — with compassionate exceptions for end-of-life.
Visiting hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. and all entry and exit will be through the Rotunda entrance, located between the hospital and Samaritan Keep Home.
For those who can’t visit, they can contact loved ones over the phone or through a scheduled video call. The patient’s care team can help schedule and make arrangements.
According to Samaritan, this guidance does not apply to Inpatient Mental Health Unit patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.