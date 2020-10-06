WATERTOWN — Officials with Samaritan Medical Center are reporting that the hospital has fully restored all computer systems and applications, coming after a malware attack in July.
A release from Samaritan on Tuesday announced the hospital successfully completed the restoration of all computer systems and applications. The release also stated no patient or employee data was accessed or acquired.
“We want to once again thank our IT team and the third-party computer forensic professionals who worked so hard to restore systems and applications, along with our entire staff for all of their efforts to help provide high-quality patient care during this challenging time,” Samaritan CEO Thomas H. Carman said in a prepared statement. “Operating under downtime procedures was stressful, but as with other challenges, our team rose to the occasion.”
Any patients with ongoing issues or concerns related to the outage are asked to contact Samaritan’s patient relations department at 315-785-4679.
