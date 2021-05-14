WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health has welcomed three new specialty physicians into the fold: David C. Gordon, MD, PhD; Elizabeth Mathew, MD; and David J. Newman, MD.
Dr. Gordon will join Samaritan’s Ear, Nose & Throat offices, 826 Washington St., Suite 204, at the end of May. A board certified otolaryngologist with more than 20 years of experience treating diseases of the ears, nose, and throat with emphasis on sinus- and allergy-related disease, Dr. Gordon also treats conditions of the head and neck, including pediatric ENT problems, hearing and balance problems, mouth and throat problems, and neck masses such as thyroid and parathyroid disease.
Dr. Gordon grew up in the Thousand Islands and graduated from Queen’s University in Kingston. He completed his medical degree and residency in otolaryngology at the University of Toronto. Dr. Gordon has been a member of the American Board of Otolaryngology since 1999 and is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy. He will begin seeing new patients in early June.
Dr. Mathew joined Samaritan Rheumatology on March 30, accompanying Dr. Ingrid Hall at the largest rheumatology provider office in the north country. She specializes in the detection and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases and systemic autoimmune conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, sjogrens, scleroderma, and gout, among others.
Dr. Mathew completed her medical education at Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, India and her internal medicine residency training at the University of Buffalo, followed by rheumatology fellowship training at Columbia University. She is certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialty certification in rheumatology. She is currently accepting new patients at her 629 Washington Street office.
Dr. Newman joined Samaritan Orthopedics on March 1, adding his expertise to the newly established practice at 22567 Summit Drive, Building II. He is a fellowship-trained surgeon specializing in lower-limb procedures, including knee and hip replacements. His lower-limb specialty is a complement to fellow surgeon Dr. Scott Mollison, who specializes in upper-extremity procedures, including shoulder replacements.
Dr. Newman completed his medical degree at the Saba University School of Medicine in the Caribbean Netherlands, followed by an orthopedic surgical residency at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He went on to complete fellowship programs in adult reconstruction at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Ontario, Canada; lower limb arthroplasty and sports medicine at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands, Australia; and arthroplasty at Kingston General Hospital, Kingston, Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.