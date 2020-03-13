WATERTOWN — Eight specimens from Jefferson County have been sent out for testing for COVID-19. So far, two have come back negative and the rest are pending results, which are expected to come back soon.
In light of growing concern surrounding COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, Samaritan Medical Center held a news conference Friday afternoon to share information and helpful resources. As of this presentation, there were 325 positive tests in New York state, and no deaths.
Among several Samaritan staff in attendance at the conference were Dr. Sarah Delaney-Rowland, chairperson of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Marylene Duah, chair of infection prevention, Karen Abare, BSN, RN, CIC, director of infection prevention, Andrew Short, chief operating officer, Barbara Morrow, vice president of Long Term Care, Ginger Hall, director of Jefferson County Public Health and Stephen Jennings, MS, public health planner.
“What I wanted to do first is to make sure that we ensure the public knows that Samaritan is prepared and we are taking diligent precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19,” said Mr. Short. “We’ve enacted many additional protocols to go along with what we have as already robust standards in our organization to help protect our patients, our community, and our employees.”
Four key objectives for health care providers, as given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which were stressed during the conference Friday, were:
— Reduce morbidity and mortality
— Minimize disease transmission
— Protect health care personnel
— Preserve the functioning of the health care system
Currently, Samaritan is limiting visitors to two at a time and not allowing visitors under 18 years of age, along with those showing signs of illness. In the future, Samaritan may limit all visitors in the interest of safety.
All visitors have been restricted from Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village.
If the outbreak becomes excessive or if demand increases, alternate testing sites will be set up in order to minimize exposure for the public and ensure hospital and physician office capacity. In the interest of minimizing exposure, the alternate sites may offer “Drive Thru” testing.
Samaritan is also implementing “Social Distancing” practices such as cancelling or postponing large events with staff and having meetings via teleconference whenever possible.
In an effort to ensure the safety of all hospital patients, visitors, and employees, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital have also implemented visitor restrictions and are planning collaborative strategies to address any potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
In accordance with the CDC and DOH, both facilities have instituted visitor restrictions. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and patients should not have more than two visitors at a time.
CHMC and CAH are enacting screening protocols for all those that enter CHMC’s hospital, clinic, and other facilities.
“We have ensured that we have a protocols and plans in place to reduce the risks of spreading this infection,” said David Ferris, chief nursing officer at CHMC, in a statement. “CHMC is working in coordination with state and local officials to safeguard our patients, staff, and visitors from COVID-19. We ask those visiting our facilities to be patient with the additional questions asked. They are a necessary part of our screening process.”
Testing for COVID-19 at Samaritan, as with most healthcare providers, will be authorized by a health care provider when:
— An individual has come within proximate contact of another person known to be positive
— An individual has traveled to a country that the CDC has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice for and shows symptoms of illness
— An individual is quarantined, either mandatory or precautionary, and has shown symptoms of COVID-19 illness
— An individual is symptomatic and has not tested positive for any other infection; or other cases where the facts and circumstances warrant as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state and local department health officials.
“The county does have a pandemic preparedness plan, we’ve had one for many years, and we’ve activated that and operationalized it and we’re conforming it to this disease, COVID-19, and as part of that plan we’re engaging many community partners to work with us and we also have guidance that informs our work and these plans,” said Mr. Jennings. “We’re hoping that as people become educated, it will help alleviate disease, obviously, and we want to get people to the right place to get care in an efficient and expeditious way.”
With symptoms very similar to influenza, COVID-19 is from the same family as the common cold. According to Samaritan’s presentation, 80 percent will experience mild symptoms, with 15 to 20 percent experiencing moderate to severe symptoms.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. The virus may cause respiratory symptoms such as coughing, high fever, breathing problems and shortness of breath.
If you feel sick or are concerned you may have been exposed, call ahead before visiting your doctor. If you already have an appointment, call your health care provider and tell them you have or may have COVID-19. This will help providers take steps to keep others from becoming infected or exposed.
Those who are concerned about COVID-19 or possibly having it may also call Samaritan’s Resource Line at (315) 755-3100. The line is currently available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but hours may expand to 24/7 depending on call volume.
Screening will be provided to identify if individuals meet criteria for testing and they will be given guidance on the appropriate location for care.
Simple steps can be taken to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses, such as:
— Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating
— Avoiding close contact with people and practicing “Social Distancing”
— Avoiding touching eyes, noses and mouths
— Staying home when sick
— Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throwing it away
— Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
“You must always wash your hands; I think what we’re looking for now is once every hour or if you happen to cough or sneeze or touch something that has been touched frequently,” Ms. Abare said. “Masks should only be worn by people who are sick, or health care personnel. If you are ill and you do need to go out into the community, a mask can help protect the others.”
At this time, elective surgeries will continue as scheduled at Samaritan until further notice. Though the order went out earlier in the week to limit the size of events and halve occupancies of venues, Jefferson County Public Health is not, at this time, discouraging people from going out if they’re healthy.
In terms of trustworthy sites to visit for information on COVID-19, Samaritan and Jefferson County Public Health have listed the Centers for Disease Control, https://www.cdc.gov/, the NYS Department of Health, https://health.ny.gov, Jefferson County Public Health, www.jcphs.org, and Samaritan Health, https://samaritanhealth.com/.
