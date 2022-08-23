WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health’s Imaging & Lab Center, 1213 Coffeen St., adjacent to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday as Samaritan continues to have a staffing shortage at the site.
Patients may visit the main hospital registration area at 830 Washington St. for imaging and lab needs until the Coffeen Street center reopens.
