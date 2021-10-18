WATERTOWN — In a Facebook posting to families from Saturday, Samaritan Keep Home announced that it “received notice that there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at SKH and at this time 13 residents are now COVID positive.”
The post noted that contact tracing was in progress and all other residents in the facility had been tested and were negative at the time. All positive residents are in isolation and only one resident was symptomatic over the weekend, with all residents being monitored closely.
These cases continue the pause on visitation that has been in effect for the facility since the beginning of the month. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are planned for Tuesday, Oct. 26 for all eligible residents and staff members.
In a post Monday from Samaritan, it was reported that Summit Village had received notice of a staff member testing positive for COVID during routine testing, which will result in the suspension of family visitation today for Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living while testing is conducted for staff and residents.
Additional communications will be sent out once testing has been completed and Samaritan has an update on family visitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.