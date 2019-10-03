WATERTOWN — Through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, Samaritan Medical Center has earned a gold recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state.
Between October 2018 and April 2019, Samaritan Medical Center participated in a WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, which challenged hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating communities about the need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and offering opportunities to register as donors.
The campaign has generated more than 492,000 registrations since its inception in 2011.
Samaritan Medical Center was one of more than 1,480 organizations to participate in the 2019 campaign and one of 226 organizations to earn gold recognition.
For more information about the Hospital Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals.
To sign up as a donor, go to https://donatelife.ny.gov/register/.
