WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center announced Monday that it will expand the number of visitors and support persons allowed into the hospital.
The hospital said the measures, which became effective immediately, may be subject to some restrictions to limit the number of people in its facilities on any given day, particularly with limited waiting areas and the ability to social distance safely, per COVID-19 guidelines.
The major patient groups impacted by the visitation changes are obstetrics, pediatrics/neonatal intensive care, surgical services and outpatient services.
For obstetric patients, two designated support persons per patient are allowed. Support persons may accompany the patient throughout labor, delivery and the immediate postpartum period, including recovery until discharge home. The support persons should be prepared to stay with the mother for long periods of time, assuring they have essential items such as clothing and medications.
Support persons may leave and return once a day. The Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children’s entrance on Sherman and Pratt streets will be used for exiting and returning. Support persons will be screened upon re-entry each time.
For pediatric or neonatal ICU patients, two designated support persons may be designated and may be present together. Support persons may leave and return once a day. The Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children’s entrance on Sherman and Pratt streets will be used for exiting and returning. Support persons will be screened upon re-entry each time.
For surgical patients, one designated support person will be allowed for all surgical services patients. Patients will need enter through the main entrance of the hospital (on Washington Street) and park out front in designated spots or in the parking garage. Once arrived, a patient should call 315-816-1664 to let staff know the patient and the support person have arrived.
Patients and their support person will be guided by staff members on where to go from the waiting areas to certain areas within the surgical services department at specific times. Support persons must remain in a designated waiting area at all times. The patient’s surgery or procedure will determine when a support person will be with the patient, which may or may not be directly before or after their procedure. Staff will guide the support person based on the patient case.
For the outpatient procedure unit, the support person will be with the patient in the preoperative surgical area and remain there until discharge. For the main operating room, the support persons will remain in the designated waiting areas until the patient is in advanced recovery after the surgery and ready for discharge and then will remain with the patient until discharge.
For pediatric patients, two support persons are allowed. But only one support person will be able to be with the patient during pre- and post-operative care; the other support person must remain in the designated waiting area until discharge information is provided.
If a surgical patient becomes an inpatient and must stay in the hospital, support persons must follow general inpatient visitation guidelines once the patient has been discharged from surgical care.
If a support person does not accompany the patient into the facility, they will be provided a cell number where they can call for general updates.
When the patient is ready for discharge, the support person and patient will be provided the discharge instructions before leaving the facility.
If a support person does not follow any of the guidance above or what is asked by them of any staff member they will be asked to leave to and wait in their vehicle for their loved one.
Patients undergoing outpatient procedures, lab, radiology or rehabilitation may bring one support person with them to health care appointments when space allows. Outpatient appointments at all Samaritan clinics will allow patients to bring one support person with them to health care appointments when space allows.
