Samaritan Medical Center received seven awards in the 36th annual Healthcare Advertising Awards competition. The awards are the oldest health care advertising awards competition. A national panel of industry specialists review each piece, judging creativity, marketing execution and message impact.
Samaritan received one gold, one silver, two bronze and three merit awards. The advertisements awarded were part of Samaritan’s new brand and advertising campaign, which included television ads, digital media, social media, radio ads and print ads. The Walker Center for Cancer Care logo was also awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.