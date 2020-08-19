WATERTOWN — Following a malware attack that is still under investigation, Samaritan Medical Center has restored its primary hospital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) application, accounting and payroll systems.
The restoration of the hospital EMR will enable hospital staff to resume regular processes for electronic patient registration, hospital scheduling, as well as patient records utilization. Patient records recorded manually while the hospital operated on down-time procedures will be inputted into the EMR to ensure seamless delivery of care, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday.
Samaritan’s internal IT team is continuing to work with third-party experts to bring the entire computer system back online, prioritizing applications related to patient care. Given the size of the network, this process will take time to ensure a safe and thorough restoration.
At this time, there is still no evidence that patient or employee records were accessed or acquired during the malware attack.
Samaritan’s website, telephone and fax lines are all still working, so patient communication remains active and the impact to patient care remains minimal.
