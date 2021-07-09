WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center officials said the hospital’s recent four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services annual survey reflects its commitment to providing the best quality care for the community.
Samaritan announced Thursday that it had received a four-star rating from the Medicare and Medicaid Services group in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, an improvement upon last year’s three-star rating.
The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating encompasses more than 50 inpatient and outpatient measures across five areas of quality into a single star rating, between one and five, for each hospital. The five areas include mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. This rating corresponds with data Samaritan submitted to CMS in October 2020.
Ratings for other area hospitals like Carthage Area Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville and River Hospital in Alexandria Bay were not available as data is only shown for hospitals that choose to participate in the Inpatient Quality Reporting and Outpatient Quality Reporting programs. Not all Critical Access Hospitals have to report their data; it is not mandatory. Canton-Potsdam Hospital received three out of five stars, and Massena Hospital received two stars.
“Our goal is to constantly improve patient care and patient outcomes; it is what we strive for each and every day. We are pleased that our quality improvement initiatives have increased our CMS star rating. It is an extra accolade to our efforts that highlights our dedication to our community and the level of care we provide locally,” said Dr. Mario Victoria, chief medical officer. “This CMS rating allows any patient to compare Samaritan Medical Center to other facilities they may visit and identify the quality outcomes that facility provides for their patients. This rating has nothing to do with size or location, we are all measured the same way.”
According to Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan Medical Center, the hospital did not add new quality programs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though its quality initiatives have evolved over time and it continuously tries to improve patient outcomes. The rating did not have anything to do with COVID response.
Samaritan employs more than 180 physicians on its medical staff, and a total of about 2,500 employees across full-time, part-time and casual. In 2020, the hospital saw 9,616 acute patient discharges and 35,768 Emergency Department visits.
The overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates and safety of care.
According to the CMS website, in terms of mortality, Samaritan had five of seven measures reported within the group. Mortality measures examine death rates in the 30 days following a hospitalization. These five measures are the same as the national average and included such things as death rate for heart attack patients, death rate for heart failure patients and so on for the given time period.
For safety of care, eight of eight measures were reported within the group, with one above the national average. Safety of care measures examine potentially preventable injury and complications due to care provided during a hospitalization. Measures included surgical site infections from colon surgery, serious complications and more.
For readmission, nine of 11 measures were reported within the group. Readmission measures examine returns to the hospital following a hospitalization. Measures included hospital return days for heart attack, bypass, heart failure and pneumonia patients as well as rates of unplanned visits and more.
For each hospital, a hospital summary score is calculated by taking the weighted average of the hospital’s scores for each measure group or category.
The hospital summary score is then used to assign hospitals to star ratings using k-means clustering within each peer group. Percentage weights are out of 100%. If a hospital has no measures in a certain measure category, the weight percentage is redistributed proportionally to the other measure groups.
A breakdown of percentages is as follows: Mortality: 22%; safety: 22%; readmission: 22%; patient experience: 22%; and timely and effective care: 12%.
While Samaritan received four stars in overall quality, it received three of five stars from patient surveys. The patient survey rating measures patients’ experiences of their hospital care. Recently discharged patients were asked about topics like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to their needs and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.
The patient survey rating is typically based on a one-year response period. The survey response rate of patients was 23%, with 596 completed surveys.
Seventy-eight percent of patients reported that their nurses “always” communicated well, under the national average of 81% and on par with the New York average of 78%. Patients who reported that their doctors “always” communicated well totaled 79%, under the national average of 82% and above the New York average of 78%.
Patients who reported that they “always” received help as soon as they wanted totaled 63%, under the national average of 70% and right on par with the New York average of 63%.
Sixty percent of patients reported that the staff “always” explained about medicines before giving it to them, under the national average of 66% and around the New York average of 60%. Sixty-two percent of patients reported yes, they would definitely recommend the hospital, under the national average of 72% and the New York average of 66%.
According to Samaritan Chief Executive Officer Thomas H. Carman, the hospital’s Quality and Safety Program includes a comprehensive review of more than 30 quality and safety indicators, each having set targets that they strive to achieve. The hospital also regularly conducts focus groups within the organization to help reduce preventable readmissions, decrease hospital-acquired conditions and increase the overall experience of patients under the hospital’s care.
Samaritan has a readmission work group that meets regularly to review any patient that has been readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of their hospital admission. The goal is to review each individual and determine if the readmission was preventable and what ways the hospital can help the patient. Many social determinants of health are identified and Samaritan works with the patient to help educate and inform them on their options to remain well in their home. This could mean connecting them to community resources, follow-up appointments, medication needs and more.
“The four-star rating reflects our successful efforts to continuously improve patient safety and quality of care at Samaritan Medical Center,” Mr. Carman said in a statement. “I cannot thank all of our Samaritan caregivers enough for their unwavering commitment to our patients and residents during what has been a challenging year for all of us, and health care in general.”
A detailed breakdown of Samaritan’s ratings for various categories can be found at http://wdt.me/SamaritanRating.
