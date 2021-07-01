WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center has announced the opening of a new community-based imaging facility inside its Health & Wellness Plaza location, 1575 Washington St.
The new office, which officially opened Monday, provides comprehensive community-based imaging services complete with MRI, PET, and CT scans, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, stereotactic breast biopsies and more.
“We are so excited to open this new imaging center here at the Health and Wellness Plaza location,” said Thomas H. Carman, president and CEO of Samaritan, in a statement. “This is truly an outpatient, community location where people can come to receive advanced imaging services without having to enter the hospital. It will make things much easier for our patients.”
Currently, Samaritan handles over 100,000 radiology and imaging procedures per year, according to the medical center.
The imaging center’s opening is the culmination of an agreement finalized in February between Samaritan and the now closed Northern Radiology Imaging, in which Samaritan purchased all equipment from NRI and hired some of the practice’s staff.
Samaritan continues to offer imaging services including MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray and more at its main hospital location, plus X-ray and ultrasound services at various community-based sites. These sites provide access to walk-in and appointment-based imaging and lab services.
Any patient with radiology or imaging needs should call the central scheduling office at (315) 779-5200 to make an appointment. A physician’s order is required to make an appointment.
