WATERTOWN — In an abundance of caution, Samaritan Medical Center has announced that effective Monday, the hospital will pause inpatient visitation and Emergency Department support persons due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the region.
According to a release from Samaritan, the hospital will continually re-evaluate local data and determine when it can safely reimplement inpatient visitation and ED support persons.
This new visitation development will not impact end-of-life patients, patients under the age of 18, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit patients, or patients that require a support person due to an intellectual or developmental disability or a cognitive impairment, including dementia. These visitors should continue to use the Rotunda entrance at the hospital.
Obstetrics and maternity patients, as well as their active labor and recovery support persons, will not be impacted. These patients should continue to use the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children entrance.
