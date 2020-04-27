WATERTOWN — Through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for testing has changed, and Samaritan Medical Center, along with hospitals across the country and the globe, has adapted along the way.
Though the hospital has ramped up COVID-19 testing recently, in accordance with recent testing guidelines from the New York State Department of Health and in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control, trained health professionals manning the Resource Line will continue to determine who needs to be tested.
According to Leslie DiStefano, Samaritan’s director of communication and public relations, the trained RNs and retired physicians fielding these calls are making the testing decisions with a lot of guidance and factual information.
It is part of this guidance that unless a person is showing symptoms, they will not be tested.
To put it in perspective, on average for the past 30 days, Samaritan has had 58 calls per day — not all of which are even COVID-19 related. So far in April, the hospital has received 1,325 calls, according to Ms. DiStefano, and 386 of these people have been asked to go get testing, representing 29 percent.
“We cannot test every person that has a concern or fear, as we would overwhelm the lab system that has already been trying to pace itself with the amount of testing coming, not to mention the supply shortage that could happen again,” Ms. DiStefano said.
In the coming weeks, Samaritan will continue to conserve testing materials and use what they have for cases that need testing most.
No long-term care nursing staff at places like Summit Village were impacted by the recent furloughs and the halt to elective surgeries, according to Ms. DiStefano.
She said the hospital had LPNs from the Medical Center who were impacted by low volume and relocated to long-term care to provide more support to residents.
Acknowledging that it is disheartening for people to no longer be able to visit their loved ones in person during the pandemic, and knowing they worry for the safety and wellbeing of their family members, Samaritan encouraged any resident family members to contact the care facility and voice their concerns.
Ms. DiStefano shared that Samaritan has been trying to send letters home to families to keep them updated and has been using social media to help people see their loved ones.
“Maintaining our staff in long-term care is absolutely imperative, as we have staff providing more in-room activities, video chatting daily with residents’ families and more touchpoints that our residents need as they are confined to their personal spaces,” Ms. DiStefano said. “This resident confinement does come from a New York state mandate to do so, and it is in the best safety interest of our residents. Our staff are doing their best to adapt and provide the most engaging experience as possible.”
