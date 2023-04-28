WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center has plans to construct a four-story office building on Washington Street across Woodruff Street from its main campus.
Samaritan has submitted its plan to the city’s Planning and Community Development Department for a 52,000-square-foot building at 716, 720 and 728 Washington St.
According to plans submitted to the city, the building will house outpatient services, including x-ray rooms, exam rooms and procedure rooms. The plans also call for parking at 112 and 116 Woodruff St.
Samaritan already owns 116 Woodruff St., which is presently a gravel parking lot. It is in the process of acquiring 112 Woodruff St., where a single-family house on the property will be demolished. In total, there will be 59 parking spaces when the project is completed.
Samaritan acquired 716 and 720 Washington St. in July for a total of $550,000. It demolished buildings that were on each lot. It had previously acquired 728 Washington St. and removed an office there.
